Toronto asks Ottawa to decriminalize drugs for 'all ages'

By David Menzies Take Toronto Back Petition Enough is enough. Lawlessness spiralled out of control under former Toronto mayor John Tory. His replacement must enforce the laws, clean up Toronto and make the city safe again. 3,686 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The City of Toronto recently asked Ottawa to grant a Health Canada exemption for all drugs, even children — more lenient than a similar exemption granted to B.C. on January 31.

Health Canada granted B.C. a subsection 56(1) exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs.

B.C.'s three-year program permitted residents over 18 to have 2.5 grams of heroin, crack, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, and meth on hand.

Despite the exemption, this doesn't mean hard drugs are legal, noted the province.

However, Toronto is asking for youth to be included in their request, as city officials claim criminalization does not deter youth substance use.

According to first responders, Vancouver's Downtown Eastside received a whopping 45 overdose calls on March 22 — more than double that of a typical day and a new daily record.



MORE: https://t.co/ffECykEzRv pic.twitter.com/jZKEK8zh7p — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 30, 2023

"The data show that youth in Toronto between the ages of 12 and 17 use unregulated drugs and are vulnerable to the same harms associated with criminalization as adults," they wrote.

Giuseppe Ganci, a recovering former cocaine and ecstasy user now helping to treat drug addicts, said the province's move to temporarily decriminalize possession of up to 2.5 grams of heroin, crack, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, and meth would not save lives.

Though the province believes the move will reduce the "shame" and "stigma" for people accessing help with substance abuse, Ganci, who works with recovering teenage users at Last Door Recovery, said it's "bizarre" to suggest stigmatization prevents addicts from getting treatment.

He started using alcohol and marijuana at 13 and became addicted to hard drugs at 16.

"I've never met a person who uses drugs, including myself, that didn't get help because they felt 'stigmatized,'" said Ganci, adding addicts don't get treatment because they "like" drugs and "don't want to stop using."

VanCity cop laughs at assault, Carbon tax goes up (again), TO legalizing hard drugs@TheMenzoid and @TamaraUgo are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!https://t.co/gCKO9wiwoM — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 3, 2023

As part of Toronto's request, they exempt child care facilities, airports and schools from their decriminalization approach.

"The exclusion of child care facilities and schools is intended to maintain alignment with provincial legislation to prevent alcohol, cannabis, and unregulated drug use in these settings. Airports are excluded because they fall under federal laws," reads the report.

While Toronto claims it would still investigate individuals for drug trafficking and other violations, it did not explicitly limit the quantity of drugs for personal use.

"Drugs in possession for personal use can vary considerably depending on the type of drugs used or an individual's tolerance to a substance. For the anticipated benefits of decriminalization to be available to all Torontonians, the model should apply to all drugs in possession if they are for personal use," wrote city officials.

Victoria police are recommending charges against a man who stabbed an officer with a needle as police tried to revive an overdose victim.



READ MORE: https://t.co/NdOmEcTRSl pic.twitter.com/PNBxt93OTN — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 20, 2023

"However, individuals will still be investigated for and charged with trafficking and/or possession for trafficking, exporting, or producing a controlled substance where there are reasonable grounds for any such charge."

In B.C., adults are not subject to criminal charges, and the drugs are not seized. Instead, they are offered information about health and social support.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been a vocal opponent of the decriminalization approach.

"Flooding our streets with decriminalized and taxpayer-subsidized drugs has led to a massive overdose crisis across the country," said Poilievre on March 29, commenting on the string of random, violent attacks nationwide.

Since 2016, 32,000 Canadians have died from opioid-related deaths, and a further 33,000 Canadians have been hospitalized, according to Poilievre.

The Victoria Police Board has turned down a 2023 budget reduction requested by the City Council, who asked the force to tie spending hikes to inflation.



MORE: https://t.co/FHU7GgbNGj pic.twitter.com/BR04a8l8TK — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 12, 2023

"The NDP-Liberal approach has failed. It has put more drugs on our streets, leading to more addictions, deaths and despair," claimed the Tory leader, who blamed B.C.'s provincial government for contributing to the problem.

On March 14, Poilievre pledged to sue the pharmaceutical industry for $44 billion to fund drug treatment if elected prime minister; however, he remained hushed on supervised consumption sites.