Tory MP censured for calling all NDP MPs ‘Hamas supporters’

A Conservative MP has been censured in Parliament and must apologize to the House Speaker before he can speak again.

Miramichi-Grand Lake MP Jake Stewart must apologize in writing for calling all New Democrat MPs “Hamas supporters” in the House last week.

Speaker Greg Fergus made the November 28 ruling on a point of order he received from an NDP MP, calling Stewart’s use of language “unparliamentary.”



The unnamed New Democrat MP said Stewart used “hateful language throughout question period multiple times” last week, calling it “extraordinarily unparliamentary.”

“It is disruptive and disrespectful to associate other members with a terrorist organization,” said Fergus, adding that “questionable language” and “unnecessarily provocative statements” will no longer be tolerated.

"My exact words, and I know the NDP is not going to like it, are I said that they were Hamas supporters, and they are" -Miramichi-Grand Lake MP Jake Stewart — Adam Huras (@adamhuras) November 27, 2023

In early October, he vowed to improve the decorum in the Commons, before MPs voted for the new Speaker by secret ballot.

“As your Speaker, I will restore, and quickly bring back the honour to this Chamber,” said Fergus. “What brought us here today requires a response. Words matter. Symbols matter. This, I know.”

On Stewart, Fergus noted “other words” were used in the Commons that “do not contribute to the level of decorum that we all desire.”

“I therefore strongly encourage members, from all sides, to choose their words judiciously and avoid provocative interventions,” he said.

Though present at the time of the ruling, Stewart did not respond to Fergus.

Parliament has a new Speaker of the House in Liberal MP Greg Fergus, who previously served as the parliamentary secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



MORE: https://t.co/9P8SWTLrWj pic.twitter.com/P176tOyLaM — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 3, 2023

The Speaker’s role is to act independently of the government and adjudicate disagreements over the rules. If a member refuses to comply, the Speaker will cease to recognize them until further notice.

However, Conservative MP Andrew Scheer posed why Liberal MPs did not face similar reprimand for “unparliamentary” language.

“You have now indicated that the member for Miramichi-Grand Lake has to specifically apologize to be recognized by the Chair going forward,” said Scheer.

“In fairness, that same standard should be applied to the members of the government who today and last week were making all kinds of terrible insinuations that are on par with calling other members sympathetic to or supporters of Hamas,” he added.

The former Tory leader plans to review Parliament transcripts from last week to provide instances where government MPs and ministers spoke out of line.

Fergus pledged to review that submission, reported the National Post.

WATCH: @SheilaGunnReid looks at new Speaker of the House Greg Fergus, who — surprise, surprise — is just more of the same old Liberal habits.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/4mQPDYvA8e pic.twitter.com/sHloZsBDag — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 5, 2023

Conservative MP Chris Warkentin noted Monday that Government House leader Karina Gould accused his colleagues of supporting Putin’s regime during the ground invasion of Ukraine.

When Gould questioned why Conservatives opposed updates to the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement, she posed: “Is it because there is a group of Conservative members of Parliament who are pro-Russia and anti-Ukraine, and they have to cover for them?”

Scheer stood again to read her remarks during question period, claiming a “tremendous [number] of similarities” in blanket statements by Stewart and Gould.

Fergus said he would consider that when issuing additional reprimands in the House.