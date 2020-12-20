RECORD SALES: Toy store that reopened, despite lockdown, hits a new high

‘Twas the week before Christmas – and sales are booming at Bolton, Ontario’s “illegal” toy shop!

You may recall the tale of Derrick Noble, the owner of Nobletoyz, a 3,000 sq. ft. store jam-packed with terrific toys and fantastic collectibles.

In late November, Derrick decided to defy government mandates and open his store. Bolton is in Peel Region, which has been in Grey Zone lockdown status for several weeks now.

Alas, like other entrepreneurs who have taken a rebel stance against the government Grinches, Derrick paid a price for being civilly disobedient and soon received a summons and a fine. His crime: simply trying to make an honest living.

But Derrick never did bend the knee. And to this day he remains defiant by continuing to open the doors to his shop on a daily basis. That really impressed us, so a few weeks ago we visited his shop to do a story about Derrick Noble and Nobletoyz.

And talk about the Christmas miracle given what has occurred in the meantime. First, bylaw and law enforcement have backed off given that Derrick has not received any more fines.

Secondly, Derrick says that thanks to the exposure he received due to our original Rebel News report, business has never been better at Nobletoyz. Last Saturday was a record sales day. And he says people have driven from all over the province to shop at his store and support his position.

Bottom line: after a somewhat rocky start thanks to those fines, thankfully, it looks like there is indeed a happy ending in store for this particular Toy Story…