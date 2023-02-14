Trans activists blame murder of 16-year-old on JK Rowling’s ‘transphobic’ views

AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

Transgender activists are blaming the Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and the newly released video game Hogwarts Legacy on the murder of 16-year old named Brianna Ghey, who was stabbed multiple times in a park in Cheshire, England.

Ghey, who is transgender, was found with fatal stab wounds on Saturday.

According to the trans community JK Rowling is directly responsible for the death of Brianna Ghey. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/one0VOu04G — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 14, 2023

As reported by the Guardian on Tuesday, police have not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime in Ghey’s death. Two 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The local constabulary in Cheshire urged the public to “avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to the case” in the wake of widespread claims that Ghey’s murder was a hate crime.

“All lines of inquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime,” a police spokesperson said. The statement follows comments from lead investigator DCS Mike Evans who said last week that although police believe the murder was a “targeted attack” there was “no evidence” Ghey’s gender identity was a motive.

On social media, trans activists were quick to point their fingers at feminist campaigners in Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom who’ve been fighting back against the inclusion of transgender-identifying males in women’s prisons and private spaces reserved for women.

"Important to note. The gender recognition act that the gender-criticals keep fighting with horrific, demonizing language means that Brianna Ghey's death certificate cannot list her gender as female,” wrote queer campaigner and “disinformation expert” Alejandra Caraballo. “As a final insult, the English government will officially misgender her in death."

Others took it a step further by blaming J.K. Rowling and the new Harry Potter video game for the tragedy.

If you're playing #HogwartsLegacy - this is what you're funding.



You're funding JKRowling to incite hatred agrainst trans women - resulting in the vicious murder of a 16 year old girl.



You sold out this child for your f**king game!https://t.co/j5d5p7qNZJ — FLIP 🏳️‍🌈🤍🏳️‍⚧️ (@fliponline) February 12, 2023

“If you’re playing [Hogwarts Legacy] this is what you’re funding,” wrote one trans activist. “You’re funding [J.K. Rowling] to incite hatred against trans women — resulting in the vicious murder of a 16 year old girl. You sold out this child for your f**king game!" “Brianna Ghey’s blood is on JK Rowling's hands,” wrote another.