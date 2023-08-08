Transgenderism in schools: A feature interview with Barbara Kay

This is a free episode of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs weekdays @ 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new full-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on July 19, 2023.

The debate surrounding Drag Queen Story Hour has reached a boiling point, igniting discussions about the implications of gender ideology in schools.

The issue has caused a surprising rift between the LGBTQ+ community and some conservative groups, who once found common ground on issues like gay rights and marriage equality. However, as the focus shifts towards transgenderism and its involvement in schools, the lines of agreement have blurred.

The controversy centers on the unique emphasis that transgender issues now hold within the broader LGBTQ+ movement. The battleground is no longer pride parades; instead, it has shifted to elementary schools, even kindergarten classrooms, where drag queens read to children.

Critics argue that this move violates age-old taboos about discussing sexuality with young children, while advocates argue it fosters inclusivity and acceptance.

Barbara Kay, a prominent columnist and coauthor of a book on transgenderism, argues that drag queen story hours are a form of grooming, where children are encouraged to embrace the sexualization of their identities prematurely.

She asserts that transgenderism represents a significant departure from the initial focus of the gay rights movement, which sought acceptance based on biology-rooted sexuality.

The association of drag queens and sexuality with children raises questions as to why it is now considered acceptable in a school setting.

What about parental rights and the ability to opt out of events like Drag Queen Story Hour, especially for communities, such as Muslims and Christians, who hold strong traditional values?

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, defends the right to hold Drag Queen Story Hours in schools and advocates for the acceptance of transgender individuals in society.

He argues that the 'fear-mongering' against these events is driven by 'far-right' groups and that the federal government remains committed to defending the rights of all minority communities, including the Muslim community.

The clash between religious and progressive viewpoints intensifies as the discussion delves into the implications of transgender ideology on schools and communities. While the LGBTQ+ movement seeks acceptance and understanding, critics argue that forcing this ideology on children without parental consent undermines their rights and values.