Trudeau announces job-killing plan, takes next night off to party at UN climate change summit

Just one day after announcing his intentions to phase out the livelihoods of thousands of Western Canadian oil and gas workers at the annual global warming conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Trudeau will be attending a closed-door gala of political and business leaders.

Trudeau's official Tuesday itinerary includes a 'Build Back Better' world event at 11:30am, after which he attends a 6:00pm "high-level reception for world leaders and CEOs" at the Red Sky Bar, on the rooftop of the Radisson RED Glasgow Hotel. The party is closed to media.

On Monday, Trudeau announced a plan to further give away the Canadian share of the international oil and gas market to OPEC while strangling development in Western Canada:

"We’ll cap oil and gas sector emissions today and ensure they decrease tomorrow at a pace and scale needed to reach net zero by 2050. That’s no small task for a major oil and gas producing country. It’s a big step that’s absolutely necessary."

Canada is the fourth-largest producer of oil and gas globally, with the third-largest proven reserves. An April 2021 analysis done by senior economists at TD Economics detailed the reality of the political quest for net-zero emissions by 2050:

"According to Natural Resources Canada, roughly 600,000 Canadians, located mostly in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador are either directly or indirectly employed in the oil & gas sector."

The TD analysis estimates "between 50-75% of those workers are at risk of displacement in the transition through 2050, equivalent to 312,000 – 450,000 workers."