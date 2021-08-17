Trudeau calls snap election as Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could not have picked a more poor time to call an election. As Kandahar, Afghanistan's second largest city and one where Canadian soldiers conducted the majority of the country's operations during the conflict fell, Trudeau was arranging for Canadians to head to the polls for a snap election.

So, during a purported “fourth wave” as declared by his chief public health officer and a major geopolitical crisis — one bad enough to warrant the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recall parliament — now is the opportune time for an election, apparently.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wondered about a promise Trudeau has made on the campaign trail, one to bring in 20,000 “vulnerable Afghans”:

That’s quite a lot of interpreters for a Canadian force that never had more than 2,000 people on the ground at once. Of course, to Trudeau, it’s just another mass immigration scheme. How can you vet 20,000 people, especially with no embassy on the ground, no security intelligence. Oh well; it didn’t stop him from bringing in 50,000 Syrians with the same problem.

