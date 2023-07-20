Trudeau faces criticism from Muslim community over LGBTQ+ propaganda in the public school system

On July 7, in a recent community event alongside George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encountered intense scrutiny from a member of the Muslim community over concerns regarding the introduction of inappropriate sexual content in Canadian schools, which is under the banner of diversity and inclusion, along with LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Mahmoud Mourra posted a video on social media that garnered lots of media attention. During the exchange between Mourra’s friend and Justin Trudeau, the man shared concerns about an incident that transpired at Londonderry school in Edmonton. According to the audio, a teacher allegedly berated a Muslim student for abstaining from a pride month event, raising parental worries about the balance between parental rights and state-imposed ideologies.

Edmonton area teacher telling Muslim students that skipping LGBTQ events is not Canadian, and that they don’t belong in Canada #Canada #Cdnpoli #Alberta #canadaimmigration pic.twitter.com/0unZQ5Zmfx — Melissa 🇨🇦 (@MelissaLMRogers) June 6, 2023

Speaking about the incident, Mourra expressed his conviction that there are attempts to suppress the issue, saying, "I know for sure they're trying to cover it up and they're trying to put it under the mat."

Mahmoud Mourra is a vocal critic of gender ideology and LGBTQ+ advocacy aimed at young children. He asserted, "Mr. Trudeau is trying to be the prime minister of every nation except us Canadian citizens. He doesn't represent our concern, our interest, and he doesn't look for us."

During the Calgary Stampede, Mourra was photographed with MP Jasraj Singh Hallan, who was wearing a shirt that read "Leave Our Kids Alone," featuring a stylized image of a family protected under an umbrella from a rainbow of colors. This image garnered media attention, drawing comparisons to other incidents involving politicians like Pierre Poilievre and Danielle Smith.

Poilievre’s office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message https://t.co/ViS2o8rrVT pic.twitter.com/4cNibN4nku — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) July 16, 2023

Mourra expressed his intention to shed light on the exchange with Prime Minister Trudeau, stating, "He made us look like fools, as Muslim parents and community members."

During the heated exchange, Trudeau seemed to dismiss Mourra's concerns and equated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to a buffet, where one cannot selectively choose protections.

In response to the situation, Mourra reiterated his disappointment, claiming that Trudeau fails to represent the interests and concerns of the Canadian Muslim community and other concerns of Canadians parents.

Trudeau also criticized the Conservative party, suggesting they were unsupportive of the Muslim community. “This is a fear monger.” says Mourra, “This is a fear tactic. This is a fear strategy. They've been using it for a while, trying to make the Muslim worried and scared.”

Furthermore, Trudeau attributed the spread of misinformation and disinformation to right-wing sources in the United States.

In this interview Mourra shared his thoughts about the management of Trudeau towards the minorities and concerns Canadians.