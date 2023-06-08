Trudeau government announces taxpayers' money for a spa in Gatineau

Koena Spa et Bains Nordiques was granted 100K through Canadian Economic Development to enhance the resort's facilities.

According to the Government of Canada press release announcing the so-called "non-repayable contribution":

This CED support will enable the business to improve its tourism offering and drawing power by enhancing its outdoor facilities.

Koena Spa et bains nordiques (10594237 Canada Inc.) works in the health and personal care field. The business offers a Nordic thermal experience and therapeutic treatments, as well as two areas with food.

CED’s financial contribution will be used to develop a new outdoor relaxation area and indoor space including a new temperate pool and vapour bath.

A recent CBC story reports that the Canadian military is experiencing an "embarrassing" gear shortage in Latvia.

The lack of kit has left soldiers buying their own helmets, rain gear and equipment belts.

The CAF should try identifying itself as a Quebec day spa.

