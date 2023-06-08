Trudeau government announces taxpayers' money for a spa in Gatineau

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

According to the Government of Canada press release announcing the so-called "non-repayable contribution":

This CED support will enable the business to improve its tourism offering and drawing power by enhancing its outdoor facilities.

Koena Spa et bains nordiques (10594237 Canada Inc.) works in the health and personal care field. The business offers a Nordic thermal experience and therapeutic treatments, as well as two areas with food.

CED’s financial contribution will be used to develop a new outdoor relaxation area and indoor space including a new temperate pool and vapour bath.