Trudeau government to lead a delegation of 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans to commemorate the First World War in Europe

According to a Wednesday afternoon press release from Veterans Affairs Canada, "a delegation will follow in the footsteps of Frederick Hardy, who was sentenced to hard labour in 1916 for charges relating to his sexuality."

Frederick was tried by a court martial for “an act of gross indecency with another male person.”

This year marks the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, where 3598 Canadians were killed and another 7000 were wounded. April 9, 1917, is regarded as the bloodiest day in Canadian military history.

In 1922, in honour of the sacrifice of Canadian soldiers, the French government ceded Vimy Ridge and the land surrounding it to Canada forever.

Hardy was released from his prison sentence after eight months to serve in the Canadian Corps after the losses as Vimy.

The delegation will visit Hill 70 Memorial, where Frederick Hardy died on April 15, 1917. According to a Veterans Affairs itinerary for the trip, "stories of 2SLGBTQI+ soldiers who served in the First World War will be shared by the delegation."

The LBQTQAI+ mission will be comprised of Rainbow Veterans of Canada and the LGBT Purge and will be joined by Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, once in Belgium.