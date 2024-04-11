Trudeau government was too focused on Russia to watch for Chinese meddling

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Canadians learned this week that paranoia about Russia continues to tamper with our government’s ability to assess reality. Government House Leader Karina Gould said during Wednesday’s Foreign Interference Commission hearing that federal election monitors were initially tasked with keeping an eye out for Russian agents rather than Chinese operatives, despite numerous warnings to cabinet regarding illicit activities by the Communist Party of China.

No Russian agents were ever discovered.

Gould tells Erin O'Toole's lawyer she had robust conversations with FB/Microsoft/Google/Twitter about a voluntary agreement to censor misinformation.



But she never spoke to WeChat.



Why? They had no office in Canada, and she worried about Russia, although all the intelligence… pic.twitter.com/VWWVRqTy1k — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024

Speaking at the inquiry, Gould said that in 2019, the primary focus of election monitoring was squarely on Russia. "Certainly, Russia was something we were concerned about, which is why we established an entire infrastructure to safeguard our elections," she testified.

"My responsibility was to devise a plan and policy to minimize foreign interference to the best of our ability," Gould stated. "That doesn't mean there weren't ongoing attempts at foreign interference."

Before the 2019 general election, Gould, then minister of democratic institutions, announced a $7 million surveillance program aimed at scrutinizing online news reporting and editorials deemed suspicious. However, the inquiry's investigation into China revealed that no surveillance was conducted on platforms like WeChat or Mandarin-language media, as none of the election monitors were proficient in Chinese.

Justin Trudeau told the Foreign Interference Commission that information presented to him regarding busloads of Chinese voters being mobilized to vote for Liberal MP Han Dong did not meet the threshold of being suspicious enough to take action.



MORE: https://t.co/VhPufFL1Ee pic.twitter.com/gA5L5u6DEI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 10, 2024

"I continued to harbour significant concerns as I gained further insight; it was imperative for Canada to take action," Gould said. "We needed to ensure we had a comprehensive plan in place."

Jon Doody, counsel for the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, told Gould, “From you and others the motivation to create the plan to protect Canada’s democracy was due to Russia’s interference in the United States and around the world.”

“Do you believe there were attempts by Russia to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 elections in Canada?” asked Doody. “I don’t think I can comment on that,” Gould answered.

Trudeau claims he was never given information on China's election interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections, but CSIS documents shown at the Foreign Interference Commission show otherwise.



Who's lying?https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQpic.twitter.com/kMPorswVXL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 9, 2024

Guillaume Sirois, counsel for the Russian Canadian Democratic Alliance, pressed Gould further on Russia's involvement. Gould stated Russia likely harbours intent to interfere in democratic nations but refrained from confirming specific instances in Canada.

“I think Russia has the intent of interfering in most democratic nations,” Gould said.

“But not in the 43rd and 44th general elections in Canada?” Sirois rebutted, to which Gould responded, “I wouldn’t be able to say.”

The Communications Security Establishment was mandated to track "malicious actors" during the 2019 election.

This is mind-blowing. It has to be a lie. Karina Gould can't be this clueless.



Gould, at the time the minister in charge of elections and combatting foreign interference, claims she has never heard about the influence tactic of the PRC threatening the families of dissidents and… pic.twitter.com/wGYZgRZAaX — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024

In its 2020 Annual Report to Parliament, the agency stated it found no evidence of Russian interference, and monitors did not detect any activity warranting public announcement or affecting the integrity of Canada's electoral process.