Trudeau heads to USA after issuing a warning for LGBTQ travellers

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Prime Minister will travel to New York City from September 19 to 21 to attend the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly just three weeks after warning LGBTQ travellers against visiting certain American states.

THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW:



The Trudeau Liberals issue a warning against travelling to the United States (I’m serious)



GUEST: Ezra throws to our Ottawa reporter, @rkraychik's recent report at the Ottawa Pride Parade.https://t.co/uP6qb7XspV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 30, 2023

According to the PMO, Trudeau's official itinerary includes jetting off to the Big Apple to "work closely with our global partners to build a better world for everyone, including by advocating for ambitious climate action, global security, democracy, human rights, and access to health care."

On August 29, Global Affairs Canada issued an advisory to LGBTQ Canadians travelling south to Canada's largest trading partner.

"Carefully consider whether you are comfortable visiting a destination where the laws and social customs affecting (LGBTQ+) people differ from those in Canada," wrote the caution, without mentioning specific states.

WATCH: @EzraLevant discussed Global Affairs Canada issuing a travel advisory for LGBT travellers to the United States. With things going "pear-shaped," as the Brits would say, the Liberals need some distractions.



MORE: https://t.co/tCBrFAVEYL pic.twitter.com/EfhQEe3mAb — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) September 3, 2023

Florida recently banned medical gender transition for minors.

Governor of Idaho signs ‘Vulnerable Child Protection Act’ bill into law banning medical transitions under the age of 18. The bill also bans puberty blockers & hormones.



Doctors that provide hormones, surgery or puberty blockers can face a penalty of up to 10 years in prison 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/RTfS7ruqw0 — Gays Against Groomers Florida (@GAG_Florida) April 5, 2023

"I look forward to making real progress with international partners at the United Nations to build a better world, fight climate change, protect our oceans, and defend democracy now and into the future," read a statement from the PM, with no mention of the alleged dangers his government claimed were facing sexual minorities just two weeks ago.