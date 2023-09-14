Trudeau heads to USA after issuing a warning for LGBTQ travellers
On August 29, Global Affairs Canada issued an advisory to LGBTQ Canadians travelling south to Canada's largest trading partner.
The Prime Minister will travel to New York City from September 19 to 21 to attend the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly just three weeks after warning LGBTQ travellers against visiting certain American states.
The Trudeau Liberals issue a warning against travelling to the United States
According to the PMO, Trudeau's official itinerary includes jetting off to the Big Apple to "work closely with our global partners to build a better world for everyone, including by advocating for ambitious climate action, global security, democracy, human rights, and access to health care."
"Carefully consider whether you are comfortable visiting a destination where the laws and social customs affecting (LGBTQ+) people differ from those in Canada," wrote the caution, without mentioning specific states.
Florida recently banned medical gender transition for minors.
"I look forward to making real progress with international partners at the United Nations to build a better world, fight climate change, protect our oceans, and defend democracy now and into the future," read a statement from the PM, with no mention of the alleged dangers his government claimed were facing sexual minorities just two weeks ago.
