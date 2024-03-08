Trudeau's insane virtue-signalling Ukraine aid pledge | Lorne Gunter

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

In late February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited war-torn Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country. While there, Trudeau made a further $3 billion pledge in additional aid for President Volodymyr Zelensky's government.

Buried within the PM's plan, however, was much of the same sort of virtue-signalling we see from the Liberals here in Canada.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sun News columnist Lorne Gunter joined Ezra for a deeper look at some the woke caveats the Trudeau Liberals attached to the aid package.

The most egregious part Trudeau's pandering, Lorne explained, comes in the way of a “gender-inclusive demining” stipulation. In regular, non-woke English, this means the federal government is telling Ukraine it can have $4 million — but only if President Zelensky promises to adhere to Trudeau's bizarre demands.

And although the Liberals didn't lay out any strict requirements, Lorne wondered how the government can come up with such absurd ideas, especially since it's something Canadian officials might not request of other countries: