Trudeau invited former SS officer, Yaroslav Hunka, to a 'special event' in Toronto

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick and The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News has learned that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited a former Nazi to a 'special event' in Toronto, Ontario amid a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On September 22, 2023, all House parties, Senate groups and foreign dignitaries rose to applaud Yaroslav Hunka, 98, for fighting the Russians during WWII.

The House Speaker recognized Hunka for his supposed service in the 'First Division' of the Ukrainian National Army before immigrating to Canada. "He's a Ukrainian hero — a Canadian hero — and we thank him for all his service," claimed Rota at the time.

But in the days that followed, Canadians learned that Hunka fought for a voluntary Nazi paramilitary unit, forcing Rota to issue an apology and later resign from his post.

"On Friday, September 22, in my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery," he said. "I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so."

8. Hunka was introduced to Parliament as a 98-year-old soldier “who fought… against the Russians… a hero.” pic.twitter.com/R8b0a1Gu2u — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 24, 2023

During a separate event the same day, the Office of Protocol of Canada extended an invite to Hunka on behalf of Trudeau. "The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, is pleased to invite you to a special event," it reads.

"Please confirm your attendance by replying to this email by noon on Wednesday, September 20, 2023."

"Once we receive confirmation of your attendance, the formal invitation will be issued, including detailed information regarding registration and access," reads the invite.

This is a developing story.