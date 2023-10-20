Trudeau Liberals, along with Bloc and NDP, vote down euthanasia exclusion for mentally ill
Bill C-314 would have prevented mental illnesses from being included as a 'grievous and irredeemable' medical condition qualifying Canadians to access government-enabled euthanasia.
The Conservative bill to amend Canada's existing medical assistance in dying protocols would have prevented the mentally ill from accessing doctor-assisted suicide. MP Ed Fast's Bill C-314 was voted down Wednesday night in the House of Commons.
"It is my contention that the government has moved too far and too fast in implementing its MAiD legislation," says Conservative MP Ed Fast as he discusses his bill that aims to stop expansion of medically assisted death to those solely suffering from mental illness.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/hFIgygTUrF— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) March 6, 2023
Bill C-314 would have prevented mental illnesses from being included as a "grievous and irredeemable" medical condition qualifying Canadians to access government-enabled euthanasia.
Not just the Conservatives supported Fast's proposed law. As CPC MP Arnold Viersen points out, some Liberals voted for common-sense protections for people experiencing mental illness and other psychological disorders.
Proud to stand with MP Ed Fast and the great work he has done on C-314. While the NDP, and a handful of Liberals voted with us, the Liberal government just voted down a bill that would protect those with mental illness from euthanasia. They just don't care.
Eight Liberals broke ranks with the party to protect vulnerable Canadians from their own party's bizarre fascination with death.
The fall of the bill in a 167-150 vote means that in March 2024, as Fast put it, "Canadians who are crying out for help" could be offered death as a remedy to their anguish.
MP Honourable Ed Fast delivered the closing speech on Bill C-314, which proposes to exclude those with solely mental illness from MAiD.— CASP/ACPS (@CASP_CA) October 14, 2023
The vote in the Commons demonstrates the Liberal government's progressive extremism on the issue. A recent Angus Reid poll found that 82% of Canadians wanted mental health support improved before assisted suicide was offered to people whose single underlying condition for seeking medical help in dying was mental illness.
The Veterans Affairs ministry came under fire for reports of case workers offering as many as nine Canadian veterans medical help to die, rather than the care they are entitled to as veterans.
Paraplegic army veteran Christine Gauthier has been denied a stairlift by veterans affairs for the last 5 years. She has to crawl up and down her stairs. Instead, she was offered assisted suicide.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 7, 2023
It's time for the VAC to help her.
In Canada, a foreseeable death is no longer required to access medical death from the state, and in many instances, the 10-day wait period has been removed. According to the Government of Canada:
To be considered as having a grievous and irremediable medical condition, you must meet all of the following criteria. You must:
- have a serious illness, disease or disability
- be in an advanced state of decline that cannot be reversed
- experience unbearable physical or mental suffering from your illness, disease, disability or state of decline that cannot be relieved under conditions that you consider acceptable
Canada's MAID program authorizes doctors to allow you to die if you're experiencing hardships such as homelessness or chronic pain pic.twitter.com/HRznYpF28n— YAF (@yaf) May 27, 2023
You do not need to have a fatal or terminal condition to be eligible for medical assistance in dying.
If your only medical condition is a mental illness, you are not eligible for medical assistance in dying until March 17, 2024.
If you have a mental illness along with other medical conditions, you may be eligible for medical assistance in dying.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
