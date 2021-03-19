DETAILS: Trudeau Liberals proposed expanding authority under Emergencies Act

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

Trudeau's staff detailed potential changes to the Emergencies Act last year to force price caps on manufacturers and “expand” the authority of the procurement minister, Anita Anand, while the prime minister publicly rejected the need for such amendments.

The proposals were made at the same time that Justin Trudeau went on record denying the need to bring in a defence production act, similar to the one invoked under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Public Services and Procurement Canada staffer Joel Tallerico brought up the following possible changes to the Emergencies Acts in an email sent on the evening of March 19, 2020:

Should we amend the Emergencies Act to include provisions related to the following: Ability to re-assess costs and profit; Statutory Right of First Refusal to acquire Goods and Services required to respond to the pandemic; Obligation to Advise Canada of its Capacity to Supply; Retroactivity; and Capping Price or Profit? Is there another Act where we could make these amendments? Would the department be supportive of making such amendments to expand the Minister's authority and if so, what are the next steps to advance this?

You can read the email exchange below.

Rebel News combs through thousands of pages of government documents every year.

Sometimes we get nothing, but sometimes we get something shocking, and that makes it all worth it. To help us cover the cost of researching the Trudeau government, please help us out at RebelInvestigates.com.