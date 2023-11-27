Trudeau Liberals want to invest more pension dollars in Canada, not abroad: report

By Ezra Levant Stand With April April Hutchinson faces a 2-year ban by the Canadian Powerlifting Union for speaking publicly about the unfairness of male athletes competing in women's sports and dominating their competitions. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

The Trudeau Liberals want to invest more pension funds in Canada but remain unsure in how best to redirect those investments abroad.

During the 2023 fiscal update, the feds made it clear they want to invest more pension dollars at home, although it has not made any moves to facilitate that transition yet.

“Canada is one of the safest and most attractive investment destinations in the world — whether it is for the clean economy and major infrastructure projects, or new housing, or supporting our innovative companies,” reads the fall economic statement. “The federal government believes that continued domestic investments by Canada’s pension funds have the potential to boost Canada’s economy and create good careers for people across the country.”

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) currently has $576 billion in assets, but only 14% of those assets are invested in Canada.

However, Michel Leduc, the plan’s global head of communications, contends their plans in domestic enterprise remain significant.

“Canada is, and will continue to be, a core market for us. While Canada represents less than three per cent of the world’s equity market capitalization, 14% of the CPP Fund invested in the Canadian market, representing $83 billion,” penned Leduc in an emailed statement to Postmedia.

“That our portfolio is, by relative standards, overweight in Canada reflects our deep understanding of and conviction in the Canadian economy and investment landscape,” he added.

Leduc warned of “increasing geopolitical risks” should Canada seek to pull out from some foreign investments.

“Increasing geopolitical risks over the last half decade have heightened the relative position of stable investment markets such as Canada, even as we continue to think and invest over multiple decades,” he said.

This is a developing story