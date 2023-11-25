Trudeau's 'climate czar' is the losingest loser in cabinet

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 22, 2023.

Steven Guilbeault was required to pay $20,000 in costs to Rebel News after blocking journalists from reading his taxpayer-funded X (formerly Twitter) account.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has been ordered by a Federal Court judge to unblock Ezra Levant, founder of Rebel News, from his X account.



Then Guilbeault lost a legal challenge to Bill C-69, the no more pipelines law, which created an impossible bar for energy projects to achieve approvals. The challenge to the law, led by the province of Alberta, struck down the new requirement to consider social, gender and climate agendas in the regulatory process for energy projects as unconstitutional.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith calls Liberal Bill C-69 the “Don’t Build Anything, Anywhere, Anytime Act”. It has now been struck down by the Supreme Court for being unconstitutional.



Good things come in threes. Trudeau's Climate Czar just lost another court challenge.

This time, the court ruled against Trudeau's unscientific ban on single-use plastics, which found the safe, sterile petrochemical classified as a Schedule One toxin, along with asbestos and lead.

However, Guilbeault hasn't paid the money he owes to Rebele News. And he vows to keep the no pipeline law and his plastics ban despite the court ruling against him. Like his boss, he thinks the law is for the little guy.

Feds will appeal court ruling that overturned single-use plastic ban, says Guilbeault



Robbie Picard, of Oilsands Strong and Oil and Gas World Magazine is joining me to discuss Guilbeault's legal losses.

Then, celebrated Canadian Indigenous artist Buffy Sainte Marie is neither Canadian nor Indigenous, according to an investigative report by CBC's Fifth Estate. I ask Robbie, a Metis man, for his take on the latest "pretendian" to be exposed as a fraud.