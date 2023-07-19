Trudeau’s 'night at the museum' was followed up by an overnight stay at the swank Four Seasons Hotel. Meanwhile, migrants that Trudeau welcomed into Canada are sleeping on sidewalks…

E-transfer (Canada):

Justin Trudeau is many things, most of them unsavoury. But add “bad host” to list of misdemeanors. After all, Blackface turned a blind eye to border security since getting into office.

Predictably, migrants have flooded into the country, but there is no room at the inn. For example, in Toronto, a makeshift tent city has been erected outside the already packed homeless shelter at 129 Peter St.

The occupants of this encampment are predominately African migrants. Alas, the city’s shelter system of 9,000 beds is at the limit. And it should be noted that one-third of those beds are already accommodating refugee claimants.

The end-result: migrants are literally sleeping on Toronto sidewalks as the federal government preposterously claims these newcomers are not their responsibility.

But while Blackface shrugs his shoulders in terms of dealing with a problem of his own making (remember that infamous “Welcome to Canada” tweet a few years back?) Trudeau never has to worry about his own food and lodging – at taxpayer expense.

Case in point: Trudeau dropped by the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) for a lavish dinner that was also attended by his new best boyfriend, Premier Doug Ford, and the newly-elected Mayor of Toronto, Oliva Chow.

This was in advance of the Australia-Canada Economic Forum taking place in Hogtown; we ponder if Trudeau’s economic advice to the delegates from Down Under will be: “The budget will balance itself,” (whatever that means...)

In any event, we were, as per usual, barred from the taxpayer-funded museum. Too bad: we wanted to see if crickets and mealworms were on the menu as per the advice of such globalists as Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates.

In any event, we think we may have happened upon Blackface’s Chevy Suburban SUV illegally parked outside the museum. We say this because we spotted several “drink box water bottle sorta things” (Blackface’s infamous descriptor for those containers that are known as “Tetra Paks.”)

We were also tipped off that Blackface would be spending the night at the nearby Four Seasons Toronto, where rooms start at $880. Alas, we can’t envision Blackface lowering himself to a – gasp! – standard room. We think something like the Bellair Suite is more to Justin’s liking. Sure it’s expensive at $5,360 a night, but hey, the taxpayers, as per usual, can worry about that tab.

And let’s hope Blackface received a suite with a south-facing window. That way, Blackface would be able to gaze down upon the migrants converging upon the corner of Peter and Richmond Streets, a problem of his own making and something he seemingly doesn’t give a rodent’s rectum about...