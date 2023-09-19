Trudeau's passport revamp blew through nearly a third of a billion dollars

The number is nearly $120 million more than the original estimates.

Trudeau's passport revamp blew through nearly a third of a billion dollars
The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
The Liberal government admits it only consulted with itself on the redesigning, which saw the removal of Canadian historical icons Billy Bishop and the Vimy Memorial.

When surveying itself, the government found no disagreement with its plan.

According to an inquiry of the Immigration Department posed by Alberta Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, the initial scheme for a new-look Canadian passport was budgeted at $161 million in 2016.

However, the contract was awarded to a company called Canadian Bank Note at a final cost of $284 million "for printed matter, including books, newspapers, pictures, manuscripts and forms."

According to a response to a separate order paper question posed by NL Conservative MP Clifford Small:

"Consultations on the new theme and images occurred, including with the Government of Canada’s forensic specialists at the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and with Canadian Heritage and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada. Due to the secrecy of the passport design and security features, there were limitations to the number of groups that could have access to the design."

Canadians were plagued with passport office delays in 2022.

Some 50% of passport office staff worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

