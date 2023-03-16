Trudeau spread misinfo about convoy; told union boss protest was 'coordinated from afar'

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

According to a readout of a February 11, 2022, call with David Cassidy, head of Unifor Local 444, the prime minister accused the Freedom Convoy of having no on-the-ground leaders to meet as the convoy was a foreign-led operation.

This was misinformation.

Convoy organizer Tamara Lich tearfully describes how being arrested has affected her life, from losing her job to losing her ability to talk to friends (due to bail conditions) to not wanting her daughter to be seen with her. pic.twitter.com/tAEuIDAAAR — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) November 4, 2022

Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich hails from Medicine Hat, Alberta - still part of Canada for now - and was in Ottawa for the entirety of the Freedom Convoy protests until her arrest on mischief charges after the February 14 invocation of the Emergencies Act.

"The other thing is there is no there there, I mean who do we talk to? This group is being coordinated from afar. On the ground in the protest, there is not anyone speaking for anyone." Justin Trudeau told Cassidy.

Testimony provided to the House of Commons by GiveSendGo and GofundMe, the main crowdfunding platforms used by the anti-Covid mandate Freedom Convoy, indicated the majority of money donated to the demonstrators came from within Canada.

Despite claims that the Freedom Convoy was a foreign-funded campaign, the president of GoFundMe Juan Benitez says, "88% of donated funds originated in Canada and 86% of donors were from Canada." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/nO6MwSRELh — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) March 4, 2022

Trudeau also told Cassidy that the ongoing, weekslong demonstrations taking place in the nation's capital protesting his border restrictions were not about him and Covid mismanagement but instead, were about the American election cycle:

"This is also a worldwide phenomenon. They are just warming up for the US midterms."

Unifor Local 444 represents numerous auto-sector employees affected by the shutdown of the Ambassador Bridge by those supportive of the Freedom Convoy demonstrations in Ottawa.

Read the documents: