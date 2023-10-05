Trudeau takes 'potshots' at Alberta during speech to trade delegation

Facebook/ Danielle Smith

The federal government's ongoing actions against Alberta's industries persist in the wake of the prime minister's recent comments regarding the future economy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a business delegation on October 3 that his political opponents “would rather rile up people’s fears and anxieties instead of focussing on what we can do […] to secure a strong future.”

He told the Alberta trade delegation that “we [can’t] build the right future for Canada if Alberta isn’t at the centre of everything we do.”

Without dropping names, Trudeau said the politicians “who’d rather deny the facts [on climate change] are denying certainty to investors and business leaders […] and denying our kids and grandkids the future they deserve.”

During his remarks, the prime minister repeatedly praised business leaders for being at the forefront of the carbon capture utilization and storage craze.

PM Trudeau tells a group of Alberta CEOs that unnamed "politicians" opposed to the Liberals' energy plans "denying certainty to investors and business leaders, denying workers opportunities, and denying our kids and grandkids the secure future they deserve." pic.twitter.com/RiiabMvC4R — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 4, 2023

The delegation — dubbed ‘One Alberta; One Canada’ — involved dozens of industry captains, including major oil and gas players to promote “collaboration” on the climate, energy and the economy.

“We’re first trying to educate people out here about the diversity of businesses and opportunity in Alberta and on top of that, you know, there are a lot of issues at play right now,” Alex Pourbaix, executive chairman of Cenovus, told the Canadian Press.

However, relations between Ottawa and Alberta continue to deteriorate after the forner proposed a series of ‘net-zero’ electricity regulations that earned swift pushback from the province. A pending cap on oil and gas production is also in the works.

Last week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told reporters a motion under the Sovereignty Act is in the works to repel federal intrusion into provincial matters.

To counter the threat of rising power costs during the cold Canadian winters, Alberta also unveiled an $8 million dollar ad campaign that has hit four provinces as of writing — including Ontario.

They are warning residents that should energy costs continue to rise, they risk ‘freezing in the dark’ should the regulations pass.

Trudeau’s remarks also follow efforts by the UCP to seek a referendum on an Alberta Pension Plan.