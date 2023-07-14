Trudeau tosses money around abroad while Canadians struggle to pay bills

Financial disparities in are growing in Canada, with significant shares of the population across the country struggling to pay their bills every month. At the same time, Canada's federal government is handing out billions of dollars to foreign countries and wealthy companies.

The numbers are so bad, in fact, that a recent report revealed more than half of Canadians are just $200 away from not being able to pay bills each month.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked examined how while Canadians are struggling at home, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is, yet again, travelling abroad and handing out more money, this time making a stop in Latvia before arriving in neighbouring Lithuania for a NATO summit.

Speaking about Trudeau's preference to jet set abroad, Ezra said: