Trudeau using war in Ukraine to push more censorship in Canada

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been full of propaganda from both sides, with Russian media being barred from using the words “war” or “invasion” and fabrications like the supposed “Ghost of Kyiv” from the Ukrainian side.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how this propaganda war is being addressed here in Canada by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal government.

Discussing the Freedom Online Coalition, of which Canada is the 2022 chair, Ezra said:

Doublethink, that's an important psychological term that Orwell invented to hold two mutually irreconcilable ideas at the same time. So, Trudeau is in blackface, but he calls you racist — that's doublethink. Trudeau sexually assaulted Rose Knight in Creston, B.C., but he calls you a misogynist — that's doublethink. Chrystia Freeland's own grandfather was a Nazi propagandist and she helped cover that up for him, but she'll call truckers Nazis — that's doublethink. You get it? And so it is with the Freedom Online Coalition. That's what they have called their censorship committee.

