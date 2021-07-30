Trudeau wants to silence his critics — we say: Stop The Censorship

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship Justin Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault must withdraw their online censorship plans. 621 signatures

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has deputized Steven Guilbeault to serve as his Minister of Censorship — and Guilbeault is aiming to achieve that goal through legislation designed to give the government control over the internet and punish dissidents for “harmful” speech.

The attempt to introduce these new rules, despite illegal activities like terrorism, inciting violence or other crimes already being barred from the internet, is an obvious effort aimed at silencing critics of Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party's government.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined the government's plans for censorship, and announced a new Rebel News petition that will call on the Trudeau government to withdraw their censorship plans.

Focusing on the impact this bill will have on independent media that is critical of the Liberal government, Ezra explained:

They want it [the censorship plan] talked about, and they want it talked about when they're in control of the conversation which is why they did it outside of Parliament. I promise you this will be our largest fight of the year. Now, we're still battling on the lockdown issue — as you know, we have over 2,000 cases at Fight The Fines — that's very important. But this, I think, is them coming to kill us. And our friends at True North, and the Post Millennial, and Spencer Fernando and anyone else who doesn't tow the line. There's two ways with Justin Trudeau: either he pays you, like the CBC or the Postmedia bailout, or he bans you. There's nothing in between.

