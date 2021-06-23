“It's a matter of civil liberties”: FightTheFines.com nears 2,000 cases

With the COVID-19 pandemic providing politicians the opportunity to clamp down on civil liberties, its no wonder that more than $13 million in charges have been issued by governments across the country.

To fight back against these charges, Rebel News launched our largest civil liberties project to date: FightTheFines.com.

With Fight The Fines now nearing almost 2,000 cases, project coordinator Victoria Solomon sat down with Ezra Levant on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to provide an update on some of the successes already achieved and what lays ahead for the cases that are still yet to be heard.

Speaking about the willingness to help anyone who has been charged with pandemic-related charges, regardless of their background or politics, Victoria told Ezra:

I don't think it's a matter of colour or religion, or even left or right [on the political spectrum]. It's a matter of civil liberties and we don't discriminate. I onboard any client that has a ticket. I don't even look at the merits of the case, we fight every case that comes across our way.

This full-length interview is released for free from behind the RebelNews+ paywall.

