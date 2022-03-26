Trudeau's evisceration in EU Parliament: His foreign critics are more effective than Canadian ones

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Discussed Justin Trudeau's embarrassing censure before the whole of the European Parliament, wherein several MEPs did not mince words as they harshly criticized Canada's prime minister.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

You know, it's quite something for people from the former Warsaw Pact countries — Eastern Europe, who were under the Soviet Bloc — to speak. Those people have within their lifetime's memories the knowledge of what an authoritarian regime is like. I mean, the Berlin Wall only fell 30-odd years ago — it's incredible to have them scorch Trudeau, we don't see that kind of opposition in our own country.

