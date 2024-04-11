WATCH: Trudeau's full testimony on election meddling at Foreign Interference Commission

E-transfer (Canada):

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared before the Foreign Interference Commission on Wednesday, bringing an end to the public hearing portion of the inquiry investigating accusations of meddling in Canada's 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Over nearly three hours of testimony, Trudeau was asked about what he knew, when he knew it and what actions his Liberal government took to address suspicions of interference from nations like China, Russia and India or other non-state actors.

Key parts of the inquiry focused on former Liberal MP Han Dong, who is accused of receiving support from Chinese officials during his nomination process. The prime minister also touched on Canada's relationship with China, particularly how it changed following the Communist nation's arrest of the two Michaels, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, in 2021.

Other questions put to Trudeau focused on how he receives national security briefings, revealing he tends to only listen to direct reports from advisers and not necessarily from written notes.

For more of Rebel News' coverage of the Foreign Interference Commission, visit ProtectOurDemocracy.ca.