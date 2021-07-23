Trump being crazy was a punchline, but we're not allowed to talk about Biden's mental decline

Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak (@JoelPollak on Twitter) joined Ezra to discuss Joe Biden's CNN Town Hall in Cincinnati. What Biden had to say wasn't necessarily as interesting as how he said it. Would Trump have been given a pass on similar evidence of cognitive decline?

Trump touting his cognitive test became a punchline for Democrats who took it for granted that Trump was crazy, said Joel. "And yet we're not even allowed to talk about Biden's possible cognitive decline — it's not even something people make fun of on Saturday Night Live," he noted.

