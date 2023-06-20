Trump set to face trial over classified document handling in August

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The courthouse calendar is marked for August 14, as former President Donald Trump gears up to face trial over alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump, who is charged with 37 counts of wrongdoing including willful retention of national defense information, corrupt concealment of documents or records, and false statement making, has firmly maintained his innocence.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump-nominated appointee to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, laid down the trial timeline. In her written order, she affirmed, "This case is hereby set for a Criminal Jury Trial during the two-week period commencing August 14, 2023, or as soon thereafter as the case may be called," adding that all hearings would be held at a U.S. courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Rejecting all accusations, Trump labeled the prosecution as a product of political motives.

“The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration’s weaponized department of injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country,” Trump said in a recent speech. “Many people have said that; Democrats have even said it. This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice.”

Earlier this week, Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart put a protective barrier around the evidence. The order restricts Trump from releasing any evidence handed over to his defense team during the discovery phase of the classified document case.

Reinhart, in his court order, mandated that the discovery materials "shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the Court."

Notably, an investigation examining President Joe Biden's management of classified documents during his vice-presidential tenure is also in progress.

The charges imposed on Trump are a result of an inquiry by special counsel Jack Smith, who committed to delivering Trump a "speedy" trial.

Trump, currently leading the pack for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, finds himself in the midst of several legal battles. Earlier this year, the Manhattan District Attorney's office led by Alvin Bragg indicted him over alleged payments to Stormy Daniels. Additionally, a probe is underway in Georgia related to potential election interference during the 2020 elections.