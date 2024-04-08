Trump supports states' rights to determine abortion policy, sparking backlash from pro-life advocates

David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back.

Former President Donald Trump, now the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, announced his stance on abortion policy in a video posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday. Trump declared his support for states to decide how to handle abortion following the Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

"My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state," Trump said in the video.

WATCH: Trump releases new statement on abortion policy, saying abortion restrictions should be left to states. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/hCv13xgt1h — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 8, 2024

The former president took "proud" responsibility for the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe, which occurred in June 2022 with the help of a conservative majority he helped establish. He acknowledged that states will have varying degrees of limits on the procedure and expressed his strong favor for exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and saving the mother's life.

"At the end of the day, this is about the will of the people," Trump said, adding, "You must follow your heart on this issue, but remember: you must also win elections to restore our culture and, in fact, to save our country."

Trump's stance on abortion has drawn immediate criticism from pro-life advocates.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, released a statement expressing her group's deep disappointment in Trump's position, arguing that "saying the issue is 'back to the states' cedes the national debate to the Democrats," the Daily Wire reported.

Polls have consistently shown that most Americans want abortion to remain legal after the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, although many are open to restrictions such as a ban after 16 weeks.

Anti-abortion measures placed on ballots in states like Kentucky, Kansas, and Ohio over the past two years have not been successful, and a bill introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to implement a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks has made little progress.

Trump's announcement comes as Democrats reportedly prepare to make abortion a top issue in the 2024 election. President Joe Biden's re-election campaign recently argued that another abortion measure set to appear on the ballot in Florida will help boost their cause.