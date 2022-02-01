Tulsi, The Rock and Marianne Williamson express support for Joe Rogan

Creative Commons

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Former Hawaii Rep. and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard voiced her support for podcaster Joe Rogan in the face of attempts to cancel him and his show from Spotify.

Rogan, the popular podcaster and stand-up comedian, has been under fire for hosting numerous “canceled” individuals and allowing them to freely express their views on the pandemic and other subjects.

No stranger to controversy, the same publications that are now attempting to pull him off the platform previously lobbied for his removal when he came out against the inclusion of male-to-female transgender athletes in women’s sports.

On Tuesday morning, Gabbard slammed the “zealots of wokeism” for attempting to silence Rogan and voices they disagree with.

Tagging Joe Rogan’s Twitter account in a post, Gabbard, who has been on his show, stated, “I get the feeling some people are using @joerogan‘s COVID interview as a pretext to silence his voice because he’s not woke.”

“Zealots of wokeism try to censor voices who don’t agree with theirs, because they fear the absurdity and weakness of their positions will be exposed,” she added.

I get the feeling some people are using @joerogan's COVID interview as a pretext to silence his voice because he's not woke. Zealots of wokeism try to censor voices who don't agree with theirs, because they fear the absurdity and weakness of their positions will be exposed. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) February 1, 2022

Within hours of her remarks, Gabbard’s post went viral with over 45,000 likes. The post has been retweeted more than 8,000 times. The post is the second time in a week that a former Democratic presidential candidate has voiced their support for the podcaster.

On Monday, Marianne Williamson, who also ran for office, expressed her support for Rogan regarding attempts to deplatform him and remove his freedom of speech.

“I’m triple vaxxed, but (unless they’re standing for hate or calling for violence) banning someone’s podcast is too much like burning a book to me. Joe Rogan should talk on his podcast about whatever he damn well pleases,” Williamson wrote.

I'm triple vaxxed, but (unless they're standing for hate or calling for violence) banning someone's podcast is too much like burning a book to me. Joe Rogan should talk on his podcast about whatever he damn well pleases. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 31, 2022

The post has received over 122,000 likes and has been retweeted over 15,000 times.

Following efforts to deplatform Rogan and cancel his show on Spotify, Rogan released a video on Instagram responding to Spotify’s plans to add disclaimers to his content and addressed his detractors.

“I’m just a person who sits down and talks to people and has conversations with them. Do I get things wrong? Absolutely. I get things wrong, but I try to correct them. Whenever I get something wrong. I try to correct it because I’m interested in telling the truth. I’m interested in finding out what the truth is. And I’m interested in having interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions. I’m not interested in only talking to people that have one perspective,” he said in the 10-minute long video.

His remarks were well received by his fans, as well as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who expressed his support for Rogan.

“Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated,” said Johnson on Instagram, the Daily Wire reported. “Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”