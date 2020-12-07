Typhoid temples? COVID chapels? B.C. blames religious services for outbreaks
On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Drea Humphrey joined David Menzies to talk about her work covering COVID fines in British Columbia.
In particular, the two discussed a recent story on Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley, which was subjected to a $2,300 fine for offering in-person services.
Here's a bit of what Drea had to say:
“We've heard of outbreaks from gyms in our area... it definitely seems that gyms are spreading [COVID] more, and then yet we saw them get some restrictions in B.C. with the last order, but they weren't completely shut down like religious gatherings.
“The gym classes — the joint classes have been stopped — but you can still work out at a gym.”
