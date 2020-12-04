COVID Fines for Christians, Sneak Peek of New Rebel Show!

This past Sunday, Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley became one of at least three churches in British Columbia to offer in-person services, despite Dr. Bonnie Henry banning services until at least December 7.

And this little chapel was fined some $2,300! Meanwhile, it was business as usual at the jam-packed Costco’s and Walmarts. Drea Humphrey shall try to make sense if it all.

Just in time for Christmas, you’re all going to be treated to yet another regular Rebel News show.

Tomorrow at 2 p.m. EST, Andrew Says shall be debuting — and I’ve been told it's a zillion times better than Simon Says.

Host Andrew Chapados will drop by to tell us what we’re in for...