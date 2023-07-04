U.S. Army celebrates transgender major's 'inspiring' journey during Pride

US Army

As a way to commemorate 'Pride' festivities, the U.S. Army utilized social media to highlight the journey of a Major who transitioned from identifying as male to identifying as a woman, following a period of severe depression that included suicidal thoughts.

In a recent tweet, the Department of Defense (DoD) shared a link to the story of Maj. Rachel Jones, who has assumed leadership of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command's Cyber Division. The DoD emphasized that Maj. Jones' journey towards "embracing her true self" serves as a source of inspiration for all of us, Summit News reports.

.@USArmy Maj. Rachel Jones found solace after coming out as a transgender female. Her journey from battling depression & suicidal thoughts to embracing authenticity inspires us all. #WhyWeServe https://t.co/9llx7skuC3 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) July 2, 2023

Shortly after, 'Admiral' Rachel Levine, the transgender Assistant Secretary for Health appointed by the Biden administration, made a statement emphasizing the importance of puberty blockers and transgender surgeries in preventing self-harm among young individuals.

Levine also extended the duration of Pride celebrations to span the entire summer. These announcements were made during an interview with a transgender child, which some have characterized as inappropriate.

The creepy interview prompted Tucker Carlson to respond, “Few Americans in our history have come as far as Rick Levine. Here’s a fat guy in a Halloween costume who somehow became the federal health minister.”

“What we have here is living proof that in this country, you really can be whatever you want to be,” Carlson continued, adding “If Rick Levine can become ‘Admiral Rachel,’ why can’t you be Napoleon? Or Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India? Ever see that guy’s uniform?”

“The point of Rick Levine’s amazing transformation is not to free you from the inflexible husk that you were born in, so you can be more fully yourself, whatever you decide that is. No, that’s not the point,” Carlson said, adding “Rick Levine’s personal journey has nothing to do with you. It’s about him, it’s his journey. Your fantasies about becoming something totally new and different have not been approved yet. In fact, they’re weird.”

“Shut up and be proud of Admiral Rachel,” he continued, further noting “She’s the one who has smashed glass ceilings, and you’ve just got some kind of weird fetish. So actually, now that we’re saying this out loud, it’s pretty clear that Rick Levine has no interest in liberating you from anything. This is not about liberation, it’s just the opposite. It’s just another religious war, same as all the others. The people who think they’re God versus everybody else.”