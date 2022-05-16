UAP candidate 'not happy' with party preferencing Liberals

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

With elections just around the corner, parties have been campaigning hard to persuade voters to choose them.

One aspect of campaigning includes cards with instructions on how to vote according to federal election rules, which require voters to number candidates in order of preference.

Rebekah Spelman, United Australian Party (UAP) candidate for Aston, maintains that while she had nothing to do with the preferencing, she's reminding voters that the cards are merely a suggestion.

"Nothing is set in concrete. It's just a suggestion from the party. It's actually up to the individual voter to number those boxes how they want".

While Morgan Jonas, an independent candidate for the Victorian Senate, agrees that it does come down to individual choice, he believes the cards do sway voter decisions.

"A pretty substantial amount (of people) follow the how-to-vote cards religiously, and when the mantra the whole time is that they're [the major parties] going to be in the bottom three, that's why I called it out. If they didn't campaign on that, I wouldn't have said anything."

In April this year, Clive Palmer told The National Press Club that UAP would put the major parties last.

"When you vote for the Senate, you've got to number six squares to recommend people for your preferences. None of those squares will be the Liberal, Labor, or Greens. There will be no preferences given by our party to those parties. In the House of Representatives, you have to number every square. The Greens, the Liberals, and the Labor will be at the bottom of that ticket".

Morgan Jonas says he wasn't able to ignore the issue.

"A lot of Victorians felt disaffected by the major parties- this was a great alternative. It gave a lot of people hope. If the plan was to switch it up at the last minute, that's just absolutely wrong".

Rebekah Spelman from UAP spoke of the recent upset in Queensland where Labor and Liberal preferenced each other and how that upset caused UAP to change their strategy.

"The UAP did a couple of deals in a couple of seats to stop Labor and Liberal from preferencing each other".

Morgan Jonas understands that it's part of the political game but slammed the UAP for going back on its campaign promises.

"When the basis of the campaign is 'we can never trust Labor, Liberal, or the Greens again', and it's spoken by certain upper management that they will be in the bottom three, I've got to call it out".

The UAP candidate Rebekah Spelman also voiced her disappointment.