U.K. man charged for silent prayer to 'son lost to abortion' outside of clinic

In theory, the idea of a person being charged for holding a silent prayer seems ridiculous. In practice, it could be argued it's even more ridiculous.

Adam Smith-Connor was approached by police officers in Birmingham, U.K., where he was silently praying for a son he says he lost in an abortion years before.

The story was reported by Gript, an independent outlet in Ireland, which detailed how Smith-Connor, an army veteran, was standing in a so-called buffer zone outside of an abortion facility.

The author of that report, Fatima Gunning, joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show for a more in-depth look at this stunning story.

Outlining how in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland some groups are treated differently than others, Fatima told Ezra: