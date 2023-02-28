Ukraine says 'tanks' to Canada for sending more military aid

The Canadian Press / Chris Young

Canada announced that it is sending Ukraine another four battle tanks and thousands of rounds of ammunition amid tightening sanctions on more Russian businesses and individuals.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced another round of military support for the war-torn nation Friday while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war and all the suffering it has brought.

"Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, and their fellow citizens are dying daily. Not because of an act of God, but because of the cowardly acts of one man, Vladimir Putin and his enablers," said Trudeau.

He met virtually with other G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reaffirm their support for Ukraine and pledge more weapons, including funding for the eventual rebuild of the country.

In his remarks, Trudeau called Putin "dangerous," "cowardly," and "weak" and condemned the Russian president for pushing back against NATO.

"He wanted to threaten and weaken NATO and democracies worldwide, but today we are stronger and more unified than ever."

Defence Minister Anita Anand sent four Leopard 2 tanks in late January, which have since arrived in Poland, with Ukrainian crews training on them.

"These tanks will allow Ukraine to liberate even more of its territory and defend its people from Russia's brutal invasion," said Anand then, maintaining that Ottawa could only donate four tanks in order to not deplete its military reserves.

"Although I am announcing the donation of four tanks today, this number may grow as we coordinate donation and sustainment plans with our allies," said Anand, who also agreed to deploy Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to train Ukrainian soldiers on operating the tanks.

Friday's announcement brings the total to eight tanks, with Ottawa also sending 5,000 rounds of artillery ammunition.

Trudeau also announced new sanctions against 122 individuals and 13 entities, including Russian politicians, ministers, and their families, including sanctions against the country's defence industry.

Since the war began, Canada has provided Ukraine with over $5 billion in aid and military equipment, including artillery, air defence systems, rocket launchers, defensive equipment and most recently, four Leopard 2 tanks.

Trudeau controversially sent Ukraine $406 million in air defence equipment in January despite the Canadian military operating without similar air defence capabilities since 2012.

Plans for a new air defence system for CAF remain in limbo. The proposed purchase of an air defence system in its 2018 defence capability plan remains under review, with costs projected between $500 million and $1 billion.

The federal government also donated 200 armoured vehicles as part of a larger $500 million assistance package announced in November, with $406 million in NASAMS and an unspecified number of air-defence missiles.

A NASAMS is a short- to medium-range ground-based air defence system that protects against drone, missile, and aircraft attacks.

In January, Anand said the need for Canada to aid Ukraine against Russia's invasion shows "the international rules-based order is under threat like it has never been under threat before."

It's expected that all 200 vehicles will be shipped to Ukraine by the summer to transport troops to the front line and assist in medical evacuations.