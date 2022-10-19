Ulta Beauty doubles down on push for transgender activism despite backlash from women

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, which is currently facing a boycott over its promotion of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, who claimed that “girlhood” and motherhood are identities that can be embraced by transgender people, is doubling down on its original position and shutting off critics.

Ulta Beauty shut off the comments on its YouTube and Instagram accounts hosting the episode with Mulvaney, which is titled, “The Beauty of Girlhood with Dylan Mulvaney.”

Mulvaney, who has only identified as a “woman” for around 200 days, has been the subject of controversy on TikTok and other social media platforms for his apparent caricature of women, with many accusing him of “womanface.”

The podcast episode, in which Mulvaney is interviewed by gender-fluid hairdresser David Lopez, where the duo discusses female issues, sparked a massive backlash against Ulta.

“The premise of ‘The Beauty Of…’ [podcast] is to feature conversations that widen the lens surrounding traditional beauty standards,” said the company in a statement. “We believe beauty is for everyone. And while we recognize some conversations we host will challenge perspectives and opinions, we believe constructive dialogue is one important way to move beauty forward.”

“The intersectionality of gender identity is nuanced, something David and Dylan acknowledge themselves within the episode,” Ulta added. “Regardless of how someone identifies, they deserve our respect.”

dialogue is one important way to move beauty forward. The intersectionality of gender identity is nuanced, something David and Dylan acknowledge themselves within the episode. Regardless of how someone identifies, they deserve our respect. (2/2) — Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) October 16, 2022

In the episode, Mulvaney claimed that being a mother is something that any transgender male could “absolutely” achieve, and that anyone who thinks otherwise is a “transphobe.”

“I know can find love, I know I can still be a performer, I know I can have a family — I wanna be a mom one day, and I absolutely can,” Mulvaney said. “And that’s why the narrative still has a long way to go, because when I was grieving ‘Boy Dylan,’ I didn’t even know those things were accessible to me.”

“There’s much shame, so much stigma. I had this idea of trans-people and it was weird because I knew I was trans yet had transphobia of myself,” Mulvaney added.

Trans 👏 Girls 👏 Can 👏 Do 👏It 👏 All! Tune into the latest episode of The Beauty Of... where host @DavidLopezzz sits down with guest Dylan Mulvaney to chat all things girlhood 💝 Watch now: https://t.co/tCRfEryYkZ pic.twitter.com/uaXJqEBQI9 — Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) October 13, 2022

Mulvaney’s remarks sparked a severe backlash for effectively mocking the concept of motherhood and womanhood, hundreds of which were later hidden by Ulta Beauty.