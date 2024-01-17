UN Secretary-General cautions world over geopolitical divisions and 'climate crisis' at WEF

Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In Davos, Switzerland, elites and bureaucrats are convening to discuss global issues, potentially at the expense of the population. Many attendees, unelected and unaccountable, have brought forth various ideologies that may be imposed on the population in the future.

António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, expressed his confidence in constructing a new multipolar global order during the World Economic Forum (WEF).

He emphasized the potential for new leadership opportunities and the importance of balance and justice in international relations. Guterres highlighted the current global situation, characterizing it as increasingly chaotic due to geopolitical divisions at all levels.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Guterres delivered an opening statement at the WEF. Known for his alarming comments on the climate crisis, he previously stated in August 2023, "The era of global warming is over, the era of global boiling has begun. The air is unbreathable."

United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, delivers the same speech on the climate emergency every year. However, this year he switched up the rhetoric and claimed we are now in an era of "global boiling," leading to alarming headlines and responses from around the… pic.twitter.com/Oc46Jkd4r9 — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) July 28, 2023

Amid inflation crises and rising gas prices, Guterres began his speech by targeting fossil fuels as the primary cause of the "climate crisis." He stated, "Let me be very clear again. The phaseout of fossil fuels is essential and inevitable. No amount of spin or scare tactics will change that. Let's hope it doesn't come too late. But we must now act to ensure a just and equitable transition to renewable energy."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres demands a "just and equitable" energy transition away from hydrocarbons, during speech at the WEF.



To see and donate to our on the ground coverage of the World Economic Forum go to https://t.co/pabHWgg8QS pic.twitter.com/F1ly3SPNmy — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) January 17, 2024

Throughout his speech, Guterres cited the polarization of the population and a lack of faith in institutions and government as the primary reasons for the failure to find solutions to various problems. He noted, "Geopolitical divides are preventing us from coming together around global solutions for global challenges." He expressed confidence in building a new multipolar global order with opportunities for leadership and balance and justice in international relations.

"I am confident we can build a new multi-polar global order", UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the World Economic Forum.



To see and donate to our on the ground coverage at the World Economic Forum go to https://t.co/pabHWgg8QS pic.twitter.com/XtZUxVefm2 — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) January 17, 2024

He could have been referring to a previous statement by Klaus Schwab that the WEF has penetrated the cabinets of multiple countries, including Canada. Guterres' statement on the need for "deep reform to global governance" to rebuild trust raises concerns that the governance of various places globally are already influenced by external, unelected organizations like the WEF and the United Nations.

"rebuilding trust" requires "deep reform to global governance", says UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the 2024 WEF meeting.



To see and donate to our on the ground coverage of the World Economic Forum go to https://t.co/pabHWgg8QS pic.twitter.com/94ZcVm4kiv — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) January 17, 2024

Guterres highlighted the United Nations' full engagement this year in updating the institutions and frameworks of the global governance system, rooted in equality and solidarity based on the UN Charter and international law. This suggests that our system is at a high risk of external influence from unaccountable international organizations pushing their own agendas.