UN Security Council passes resolution for humanitarian pauses in Gaza amidst Israel-Hamas conflict
The U.S. and the U.K. abstained due to the resolution's lack of explicit condemnation of Hamas, while Russia abstained because it did not mention a ceasefire. Instead, the resolution calls for humanitarian pauses to allow aid delivery and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas and other groups, especially children.
The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution on Wednesday calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip," the first such resolution since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 following Hamas' terrorist attack, taking the lives of 1,200 Israelis. With a vote of 12 in favor and none against, the 15-member body approved the resolution introduced by Malta. Notably, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia abstained from voting.
In recent days, Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, faced a fuel shortage, affecting its ability to operate life-saving machines. Israeli officials have alleged that Hamas has used the hospital for its operations, and there were reports of an Israeli military raid on the hospital this week. The Israel Defense Forces released footage claiming to show Hamas weapons found inside the hospital, although Hamas denies this.
Israel's Ambassador to the U.N., Gilad Erdan, stated on X that his country would not adhere to the resolution.
"The UN Security Council’s resolution is disconnected from reality and is meaningless. Regardless of what the Council decides, Israel will continue acting according to int’l law while the Hamas terrorists will not even read the resolution at all, let alone abide by it," he said.
U.N. Security Council resolutions, while legally binding, often face disregard in practice. Israel has previously ignored resolutions, including one in 2016 calling for an end to settlement activity in Palestinian territories.
Riyad Mansour, Palestine's UN observer, called for accountability if Israel doesn't comply, describing the humanitarian situation in Gaza as a "terrifying failure of humanity."
He criticized Israel's actions post-Hamas attack, accusing them of continuing the dispossession of Palestinians, referring to it as "Nakba" (catastrophe), urging an end to this "madness" and called for peace.
