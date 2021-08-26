UNCANCELLED: Showcase your brand with a vendor booth at Dr. Patrick Moore's Regina speech

An Evening with Dr. Patrick Moore The keynote speech that the city of Regina tried to silence. Dr. Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace delivering his BANNED lecture. BUY TICKETS

In February 2020, Greenpeace founder Dr. Patrick Moore had a speech he was expected to give cancelled in Regina, Saskatchewan, after city officials caved to public pressure. That's when Rebel News stepped in, with a plan to host an event which would allow Dr. Moore to give his speech — and then the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that businesses are finally starting to reopen, the planned event with Dr. Moore is able to go ahead, in what we're calling Uncancelled: An Evening with Dr. Patrick Moore.

Sheila Gunn Reid has some new details on this event for those interested in getting their business involved. Now available are vendor booths, which, along with one general admission ticket, gives an opportunity to advertise your brand, connect with potential customers, introduce a new product, showcase an organization/company.

On top of that, there's another way to support this event: become an official event sponsor. Event sponsors are given full access for two, like the premium tickets and it also comes with a table like the vendors, but you'll also get ad placements and a special thank you during the event.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit ReginaSpeech.com.