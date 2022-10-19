United Nations running ads on Australian subway warning of ‘misinformation’

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how the United Nations (UN) is paying for advertisements in the Australian subway system that warn passengers of the dangers of "misinformation." A viewer from Australia alerted Rebel News by sending in a tip with pictures of the UN advertisements on the subway.

As stated by Ezra, "Based on what you know, do you trust, say, the United Nations? I can't even spit the question out without laughing. Because that's who paid for these ads bizarrely. The United Nations is paying for ads in Australian subway cars about not trusting things online."

Ezra went on to say, "Ok, but what if I don't trust the UN? Because I know better. The UN itself is not trustworthy, it's full of dictatorships. For example, they take away civil liberties from their people and they lie about it. Even the Human Rights Council of the UN is stacked with human rights violators. Does the 'trust no one' model apply to the UN too?"

