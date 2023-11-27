Why the 'trans liberation depends on Palestinian liberation' banner at UBC made zero sense

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A huge banner hoisted on top of the AMS Student Nest building at the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus was a real head-scratcher for those who understand which groups persecute LGBTQ people in the Middle East.

At the University of British Columbia Student Union building:



"Trans liberation can't happen without Palestinian liberation."



Canada's education system is truly indoctrinating our future generation into some of the stupidest people on earth. pic.twitter.com/7L1GLmNxYz — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) November 20, 2023

In bold letters written on top of blue and pink stripes as seen in the transgender flag, the banner read “TRANS LIBERATION CANT HAPPEN WITHOUT PALESTINIAN LIBERATION.”

While the banner’s time at the student building designated for UBC students to eat, socialize and study was short-lived, that didn’t stop some from going to social media to point out how just like the apostrophe in the word “can’t” was missing from the banner, so was any logic.

“Another gem from the University of British Columbia. This is intersectionality in action. Transgender people would be massacred in Gaza,” Angelo Isidorou, the executive director for the Conservative Party of BC wrote on X.

“Trans liberation can’t happen without Palestinian liberation”



Another gem from the University of British Columbia. This is intersectionality in action. Transgender people would be massacred in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/77hq8liA3N — Angelo Isidorou (@angeloisidorou) November 21, 2023

Idit Shamir, the Consul General of Israel in Toronto and Western Canada, took to the same platform to point out that Palestinian laws can still lead to one being imprisoned for engaging in homosexuality, and that Palestinian society is typically not accepting of gay people.

Another head-scratcher from the University of British Columbia @UBC



“Trans liberation can’t happen without Palestinian liberation”



According to Palestinian law, being gay could land you a decade behind bars or worse—death. Top that with 🇵🇸 93% anti-gay sentiment and a top spot… pic.twitter.com/EgAXEUBTqZ — Consul General Idit Shamir (@ShamirIdit) November 22, 2023

Should I tell Queers for Palestine, or should you?



Pew Research (in 2013) estimates that a whopping 93% of the Palestinian population believed gays should NOT be accepted in society. pic.twitter.com/EtSRGoEKRK — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 24, 2023

Watch this full report to see me unpack even more of the nonsense associated with the banner, including what life is like for gay Palestinian citizens or government officials under the rule of Hamas terrorists.

Rebel News has brought you boots on the ground coverage related to the Israel-Hamas war that you won’t find on state-choice media outlets. To view more of our coverage in this ongoing conflict, and to help cover our costs to bring it to you, go to TheTruthAboutTheWar.com.