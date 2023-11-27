Why the 'trans liberation depends on Palestinian liberation' banner at UBC made zero sense

Engaging in homosexual acts can still lead to imprisonment under Palestinian law.

A huge banner hoisted on top of the AMS Student Nest building at the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus was a real head-scratcher for those who understand which groups persecute LGBTQ people in the Middle East.

In bold letters written on top of blue and pink stripes as seen in the transgender flag, the banner read “TRANS LIBERATION CANT HAPPEN WITHOUT PALESTINIAN LIBERATION.”

While the banner’s time at the student building designated for UBC students to eat, socialize and study was short-lived, that didn’t stop some from going to social media to point out how just like the apostrophe in the word “can’t” was missing from the banner, so was any logic.

“Another gem from the University of British Columbia. This is intersectionality in action. Transgender people would be massacred in Gaza,” Angelo Isidorou, the executive director for the Conservative Party of BC wrote on X.

Idit Shamir, the Consul General of Israel in Toronto and Western Canada, took to the same platform to point out that Palestinian laws can still lead to one being imprisoned for engaging in homosexuality, and that Palestinian society is typically not accepting of gay people.

Watch this full report to see me unpack even more of the nonsense associated with the banner, including what life is like for gay Palestinian citizens or government officials under the rule of Hamas terrorists.

