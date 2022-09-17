Unmarked graves narrative to be exposed in exclusive documentary

This is just an excerpt from Rebel Roundup. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Fridays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 16, 2022

On last night’s episode of Rebel Roundup, Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey joins host David Menzies to talk about the upcoming release of the documentary Kamloops: The Buried Truth. The documentary follows the investigative journalism of Drea Humphrey and Matt Brevner, who expose the truth about the narrative surrounding the discovery of 215 unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Drea provided us with some extra details about the lack of police investigation into the ‘unmarked graves’ from the RCMP. She talked about how they originally asked some critical questions about the graves, and then backed off after being told by the discoverers of the graves that their questions were ‘too intimidating.’ The Rebel reporter spoke about the implications of the widespread misleading narrative, including the burning or vandalization of almost 70 churches, which were either ignored or justified by the government and mainstream media.

The theatrical premiere of the Rebel News exclusive documentary will be in Calgary, Alberta at 7 p.m. MT on September 28th.