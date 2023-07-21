'Until the unjabbed are treated equally': Former MPP Randy Hillier calls on Canadians to boycott organ, blood donations

On social media, former Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP and prominent freedom protester Randy Hillier has vocalized his disgust over the government's inhumane treatment of Garnet Harper which led to his preventable death.

On July 18, Hillier tweeted that people should consider boycotting organ donor lists and donating blood in response to the situation involving Harper, a father of five who suffered from kidney disease and was prevented from receiving a transplant because he was unvaccinated for COVID 19.

Until the unjabbed are treated equally by the health care system, all people ought to consider boycotting the system. Rip up your organ donor cards and do not give blood. https://t.co/ZIAhvwxlfH — Randy Hillier (@randyhillier) July 18, 2023

“Until the unjabbed are treated equally by the health care system, all people ought to consider boycotting the system. Rip up your organ donor cards and do not give blood," the former MPP tweeted.

In a comment to the Western Standard, Harper's wife said that the Ontario's Trillium Network inquired if they could harvest his organs after his death. She responded, hospitals “need to change because we can't continue this way.”

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, shared his his thoughts on the matter in a tweet. “Vaccine mandates are still killing people in Canada,” he said.

Vaccine mandates are still killing people in Canada. Shameful.



Ontario man dies after being denied kidney transplant for being unvaccinated @JBradleyWS @WSOnlineNews https://t.co/ZIsJ9JW5Hq — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) July 17, 2023

Hillier then went a step further, calling the out system entirety and accusing the government of having “been engaged in social murder.”

Only the tip of the iceberg is ever seen before the real tragedy befalls. Our governments are and have been engaged in social murder. Unfortunately, many people believe recognizing these facts and speaking out is more dangerous than becoming the inevitable next victim. https://t.co/kD5LlfRCIB — Randy Hillier (@randyhillier) July 17, 2023

“Unfortunately, many people believe recognizing these facts and speaking out is more dangerous than becoming the inevitable next victim,” Hillier added.

This news come out as Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis has been faced with a similar situation, asking for help directly to Premier Danielle Smith.

Sign our petition, OrgansNotCoercion.ca, to send a message to all levels of government that being unvaccinated should not be a death sentence.