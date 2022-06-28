UPDATE: Tamara Lich to be transferred to Ottawa tomorrow

PETITION: Free Tamara Lich Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy who was arrested and held for weeks without bail, has been arrested again for allegedly violating bail conditions placed on her after being charged for her role in February's demonstration. 26,893 signatures

Following her arrest last night, it appears as though Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of February's Freedom Convoy, will be transferred to Ottawa tomorrow face a hearing for allegedly violating the terms of her bail.

Police in Medicine Hat, Alberta, detained Lich on a Canada-wide arrest warrant on Monday evening.

In a statement, the Medicine Hat Police Service said that the warrant for one count of failure to comply with a release order was issued from a jurisdiction in Ontario — in this case Ottawa, where Lich was originally arrested for her role in the Freedom Convoy.

We are in Medicine Hat where freedom convoy organizer Tamara Lich has been arrested for allegedly breaking her bail conditions.



A protest is expected to happen this afternoon in front of the remand centre.



Go to https://t.co/poEXIjVz3S and sign the petition.



W/ @SydFizzard pic.twitter.com/UvWgGKcTrA — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) June 28, 2022

“Ms. Lich was held in custody and participated in a Judicial Interim Release Hearing at approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning,” the statement says, explaining that a judge ordered a six-day remand, a process “whereby the accused may be held by the jurisdiction where the warrant was carried out,” so that a hearing before a judge can occur.

“As such, Ms. Lich will be transported to Ottawa, Ont. in the next day by the Ottawa Police Service where she will appear before a justice to answer to the charge,” the Medicine Hat police said, before directing any further queries about the allegations to Ottawa police.

While nothing is confirmed, speculation is circulating that Lich may have violated the terms of her bail by taking a photograph with another individual involved in the Freedom Convoy, Tom Marazzo.

Lich recently attended an event hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, the same group representing Lich in her legal battles, where she accepted an award.

Tamara Lich was honoured at a gala by her lawyers, @JCCFCanada. There was a constant stream of people asking for selfies. But one of the people in the crowd was also a trucker organizer, so Ottawa Police demanded Alberta arrest her. And Alberta complied. https://t.co/KBYAy5s9rZ. https://t.co/jpPmx7pAmh — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 28, 2022

Rebel News has launched a petition calling on the government to end this political persecution of peaceful protesters. To add your name to the more than 20,000 others who are calling on the government to free Tamara Lich, click here.