Trudeau's disinformation czar is trying to shut down Rebel News — we're fighting back

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra provided an update on University of Calgary professor Jean-Christophe Boucher's attempt to silence Rebel News. Boucher is essentially Justin Trudeau's disinformation czar, and has accused Rebel News of spreading Russian propaganda.

As stated by Ezra, "Trudeau’s disinformation czar threatened to sue us. So we’ve sued him. I’m suing Trudeau’s disinformation czar. I filed the lawsuit in court in Calgary. You can see it for yourself at SaveRebelNews.com. Please go there, because this is a real David vs. Goliath fight and I need your help.

I’ll go through the lawsuit with you in a moment. But first, a bit of background. Last month I told you about Justin Trudeau’s newest tactic to censor Rebel News. Trudeau’s disinformation czar, a University of Calgary professor named Jean-Christophe Boucher, threatened to sue us. Using the university of Calgary’s lawyer, he sent me a legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit against us. You can see that threat letter for yourself at SaveRebelNews.com.

Boucher threatened to sue us because we dared to challenge his smear of Rebel News. See, he had the University of Calgary publish a study, paid for by Trudeau’s Liberal government, that claims to look for Russian propagandists active on Twitter in Canada.

And Boucher’s report says you may be a Russian agent if you’re, 'promoting a specific mistrust of Canada’s Liberal government, and especially of Prime Minister Trudeau.' Seriously.

But distrusting Trudeau doesn’t make you a Russian agent. That’s a McCarthyist conspiracy theory. I thought this guy was supposed to be against conspiracy theories. Distrusting Trudeau only makes you a Canadian who is expressing your constitutionally protected political opinion."

