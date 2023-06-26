US House Intel Committee Chair reveals contradictions in newly unclassified COVID-19 origin report

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) stated during the weekend that the report presented to President Joe Biden regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic contains classified intelligence that contradicts the information disclosed by the Intelligence Community last week.

During an interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS News' "Face The Nation," Turner commented on the apparent lack of conclusive findings in the Intelligence Community's report.

“We passed a law saying, declassify the information that you have about the COVID and Wuhan lab’s activities,” Turner stated.“What they did is they basically went and — and did a paper on what they believe about the intelligence they’ve looked at. I will give an example of this. We’ve asked to open the curtain and release the intelligence, and they went behind the curtain, read this stuff, and came out and said, well, this is what we think about it.”

“This is not sufficient,” he added. “And, certainly, this is going to be — set up between a battle between Congress and the director of national intelligence to make certain that — that the law that was passed unanimously, both the Senate and the House and signed by the president, is complied with, but also the American public get the answers they deserve.”

In response to inquiries about the "classified annex" in the report, Turner expressed that even that portion contradicts the stipulations laid out by the law.

“The law says declassify, not give us more classified information,” he said. “I mean, my committee has already seen a significant amount of this intelligence. Giving my committee more intelligence doesn’t give it to the American public, and that’s what the declassification law was about.”

When questioned if there was "a definitive conclusion that the government’s not releasing," Turner responded, "I have seen, for example, the classified annex to the report that President Biden requested the intelligence community gave."

“In the report that was given to the President, the 90-day-or-so report, they have — they have information in that report that contradicts, I believe, the impressions that are given in — in these statements by the Intelligence Committee,” he added. “We want the intelligence released, not their opinion about the intelligence. If we wanted their opinion, we would have asked for it. We passed a law saying, declassify it. It’s the law of the land. Release this so the American public and see it.”

WATCH: