U.S. truckers praise Canadian convoy, say they’re willing to go to prison for their freedoms

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The U.S. trucker convoy, also known as the “People's Convoy”, is now roughly 900 miles from Washington D.C. — once there, the massive convoy will demand an end to vaccine mandates for cross-border trucking and also the restoration of other freedoms taken away under the guise of COVID-19.

On assignment for Rebel News in Saint Robert, Missouri I spoke to American truckers about the Canadian trucker convoy or “Freedom Convoy” and learned how it was an inspiration for the U.S. truckers' trek to Washington D.C.

American truckers stated to Rebel News that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a tyrant, noting his undemocratic policy decisions. They also took issue with how the prime minister never met with any of the peaceful protesters — instead opting to enact emergency orders which outlawed the protest.

Similar to Canadian truckers, participants of the U.S. convoy made clear they’re willing to make sacrifices in order to achieve their political goals and aims.

One trucker explained that the targeting of journalists in Canada, namely Rebel News' Alexandra Lavoie, inspired him to join the American trucker convoy.